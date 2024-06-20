KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.50

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €60.50 ($65.05) and last traded at €59.80 ($64.30), with a volume of 18722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.00 ($62.37).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.86.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

