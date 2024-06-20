Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $177.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $173.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.72.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.