KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

KRMD opened at $2.23 on Thursday. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 70.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

