Komodo Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $48.12 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,066,874 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

