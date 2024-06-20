KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $950.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLAC opened at $863.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.85. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

