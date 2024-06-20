Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 30.4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 30.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Kidoz Stock Down 30.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -1.50.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Further Reading

