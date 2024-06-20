Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04). 25,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 148,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Keras Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

