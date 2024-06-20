Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,196. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.