Kava Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.90 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $502.19 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00042642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.