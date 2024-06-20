Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.80 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Kava has a market capitalization of $500.42 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

