Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.47 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $53.47 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,978,104,698 coins and its circulating supply is 23,978,114,645 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,972,131,962.2983 with 23,972,122,014.968582 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14700859 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $47,489,392.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

