jvl associates llc Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

