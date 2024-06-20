jvl associates llc Decreases Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

jvl associates llc cut its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 3.2% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. jvl associates llc owned about 0.13% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 237,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. 252,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $70.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

