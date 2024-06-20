JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,524,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,544,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 295,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.