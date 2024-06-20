Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 326,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 159,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.