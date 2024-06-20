JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.48. 1,134,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

