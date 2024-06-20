Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.15

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1461 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Jiangsu Expressway stock remained flat at $22.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
