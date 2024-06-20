Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.15

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1461 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

Jiangsu Expressway stock remained flat at $22.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.