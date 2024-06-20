JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.24. 350,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,254,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $16,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.