Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $231,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

