Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,543 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,094. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

