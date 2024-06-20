Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.86. 4,159,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,635. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Itron by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

