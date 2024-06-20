iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 498,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.