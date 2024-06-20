iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

