iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJT opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
