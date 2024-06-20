iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. 335,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.