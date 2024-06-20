iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.80. 897,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,177. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

