iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $173.19. 1,471,727 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average is $157.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

