iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.19. 1,471,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.58. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

