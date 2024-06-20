iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $173.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,727 shares. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

