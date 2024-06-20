iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.80. 664,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.