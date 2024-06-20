iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 9.1% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 1,357,628 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

