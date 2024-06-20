iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 1,718,406 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

