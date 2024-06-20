iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,289. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.