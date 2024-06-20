iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.75

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 12957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.34.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

