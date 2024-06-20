iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,358. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

