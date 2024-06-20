iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 376.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IJH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.32. 4,757,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
