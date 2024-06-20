iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $548.76. 2,601,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.21 and its 200 day moving average is $505.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
