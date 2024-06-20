iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. 6,733,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.