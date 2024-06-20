iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.62

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 243076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

