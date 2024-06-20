iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.17

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 14513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

