iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.95 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.21.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.