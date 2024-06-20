Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.62. 501,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,033. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,227 shares of company stock worth $5,125,392. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

