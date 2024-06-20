IOTA Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $588.86 million and $15.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001527 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

