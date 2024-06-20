IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $141.71 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

