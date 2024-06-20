Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

INVH opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

