Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,758,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after buying an additional 787,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after buying an additional 725,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 2,407,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

