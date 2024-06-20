Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 44.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 178,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

