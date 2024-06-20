Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
