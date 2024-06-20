InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,761.3 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.75. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
