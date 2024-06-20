InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,761.3 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.75. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

