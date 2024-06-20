Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80.23 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $8.29 or 0.00012747 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $80.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00042642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,998,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,373,994 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

