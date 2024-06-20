International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.14 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

